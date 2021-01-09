Home Photos Feature Photos A person distributing free food among the deserving people at the Taramdi... PhotosFeature Photos A person distributing free food among the deserving people at the Taramdi Chawok Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 4:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-09 ISLAMABAD: January 09 - A person distributing free food among the deserving people at the Taramdi Chawok. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP02-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 30 Volunteers distributing free food among the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace... MULTAN: September 23 – Foreign Minister and Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi distributing free milk among... KARACHI: September 05 – Cooked meal being distributing by Pakistan Navy during relief operation in rain affected areas. APP