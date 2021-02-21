Home Photos Feature Photos A person busy in sweeping the ground in front of the Shrine...PhotosFeature PhotosA person busy in sweeping the ground in front of the Shrine of Famous Saint and Sufi Poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA) Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 8:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-219221 KOT MITHAN: February 21 - A person busy in sweeping the ground in front of the Shrine of Famous Saint and Sufi Poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA). APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ Spectators with national flag and dresses arrive to watching the 2nd T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -2021 ) between the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at National StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA beautiful view of the shrine of Hazrat Baha-ud-din Zakariya. Baha-ud-Din Zakariya died in 1268 and his mausoleum located in the city. The mausoleum...A view of ruins of ancient Prahladpuri Temple. The restoration work on ancient Prahladpuri temple is likely to commence in next few days. Holi,...Children enjoying on jumping-jack in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near...