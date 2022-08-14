PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A painter painting the face of a girl with national flag during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club. Sun, 14 Aug 2022, 9:39 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP87-140822 LARKANA: August 14 - A painter painting the face of a girl with national flag during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP87-140822 LARKANA: APP88-140822 LARKANA: August 14 – A person participating in Pakistan Zindabad rally during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP89-140822 LARKANA: August 14 – A little girl participating in Pakistan Zindabad rally during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro