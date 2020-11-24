Home Photos Feature Photos A painter painting the canvas at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A painter painting the canvas at his workplace Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 7:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-241120 FAISALABAD: November 24 - A painter painting the canvas at his workplace. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP26-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: September 30 – A painter painting a roadside fence at Moti Mahal area. APP photo by Abid Zia ISLAMABAD: September 29 – A painter painting a vehicle at his workplace at G-7 market. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh