A painter busy in giving final touch to traditional horse cart at his workplace

Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 8:10 PM

APP20-161220 LAHORE: December 16 - A painter busy in giving final touch to traditional horse cart at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

APP20-161220

PESHAWAR: September 07 A worker gives final touch to model of house at his workplace. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

MULTAN: August 17 – An artist busy in giving final touch on the camel skin lamp at Craft Bazaar. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari