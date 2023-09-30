A nursery worker busy in seedling into pots for germination seasonal plants and flowers in Federal Capital

A nursery worker busy in seedling into pots for germination seasonal plants and flowers in Federal Capital
APP08-300923 ISLAMABAD: September 30 - A nursery worker busy in seedling into pots for germination seasonal plants and flowers in Federal Capital. APP/SMR/ABB/ZID
A nursery worker busy in seedling into pots for germination seasonal plants and flowers in Federal Capital
APP08-300923
ISLAMABAD: September 30
A nursery worker busy in seedling into pots for germination seasonal plants and flowers in Federal Capital
APP09-300923
ISLAMABAD: September 30 – A nursery worker busy in seedling into pots for germination seasonal plants and flowers in Federal Capital. APP/SMR/ABB/ZID

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services