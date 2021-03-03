Home Photos General Coverage Photos A MPA casting her vote in Balochistan Assembly during processes of senate...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA MPA casting her vote in Balochistan Assembly during processes of senate election Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 8:58 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP86-030321 QUETTA: March 03 A MPA casting her vote in Balochistan Assembly during processes of senate election. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerAPP86-030321ALSO READ A MPA casting her vote during the Senate Election 2021 in Provincial AssemblyRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPTI candidate for Senate seat Faisal Wadhwa entering in Sindh AssemblyElection Commissions staffers counting votes in Balochistan Assembly during processes of senate electionSenate Elections: PPPP candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani wins General Seat of Federal Capital