A motorcyclist selecting and purchasing warm jacket displayed by roadside vendor

Mon, 28 Dec 2020, 6:05 PM

APP22-281220 MULTAN: December 28 A motorcyclist selecting and purchasing warm jacket displayed by roadside vendor. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

APP22-281220

A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect them from rain

HYDERABAD: October 28 A motorcyclist on the way with his five children at Hilltop Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan

LAHORE: August 27 – Motorcyclist passing through rain water accumulated on the road during rain in provincial capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch