Home Photos General Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way with children wearing facemasks to protect from... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way with children wearing facemasks to protect from corona virus at Ferozepur Sun, 28 Mar 2021, 4:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-280321 LAHORE: March 28 - A motorcyclist on the way with children wearing facemasks to protect from corona virus at Ferozepur Road. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP03-280321 ALSO READ A view of a shop sealed by administration for not obeying the rule at Imambara Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PM urges masses to observe SOPs as third COVID wave grips country PM making steady recovery, may resume work: Dr Faisal A view of a shop sealed by administration for not obeying the rule at Imambara Chowk