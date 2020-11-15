Home Photos General Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way while covers with plastic sheet to protect... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way while covers with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experience the Federal Capital Sun, 15 Nov 2020, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-151120 ISLAMABAD: November 15 A motorcyclist on the way while covers with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experience the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP01-151120 ALSO READ Motorcyclists on the way while covers with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experience the Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcyclists on the way while covers with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experience the Federal Capital