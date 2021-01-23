Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in... PhotosFeature Photos A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in the city Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 9:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-230121 SIALKOT: January 23 - A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in the city. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcyclist on the way loaded with LPG gas calendars at Hilltop Road A vendor showing rooster to motorcyclist at Bohri Bazaar A view of gypsy tents submerged in water after heavy rain in the city