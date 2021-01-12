Home Photos General Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way at Larkana-Sukkur Road loaded with household items... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way at Larkana-Sukkur Road loaded with household items for selling in different area Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 5:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-120121 LARKANA: January 12 - A motorcyclist on the way at Larkana-Sukkur Road loaded with household items for selling in different area. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP21-120121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: August 15 A shopkeeper displaying and arranging clay-made household stuff to attract the customers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood