Home Photos General Coverage Photos A motorcyclist along with his children wearing masks to protect from COVID-19 PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A motorcyclist along with his children wearing masks to protect from COVID-19 Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 5:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-231120 RAWALPINDI: November 23 - A motorcyclist along with his children wearing masks to protect from COVID-19. APP photo by Abid Zia APP05-231120 ALSO READ Holly Prophet (PBUH) is role model for all mankind: Dr Firdous RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KP CM calls on PM A view of closed the Wahduwah Road during smart lockdown due to several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of Taluka Qasimabad Children crossing barbed wire due to closed Red Crescent Road at Latifabad Unit Number 06 during smart lockdown after several cases of COVID-19 in...