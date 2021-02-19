Home Photos Feature Photos A man seals a decoration piece in the royal castlePhotosFeature PhotosA man seals a decoration piece in the royal castle Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:17 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-190221 LAHORE: February 19 - A man seals a decoration piece in the royal castle. APP photo Amir KhanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLAHORE: October 29 – Worker busy in giving final touch on the decoration piece at his work place. APP photo by Ashraf ChLAHORE: October 02 – October 02 A vendor displaying decoration piece to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Sha Jamal area....