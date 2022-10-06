PhotosPhoto Feature A man is manually sewing to make a woven quilt on his roadside setup for upcoming winter as the demand for woolies and quilts increase especially in the central andnorthern areas of the country where the mercury drop in minus Thu, 6 Oct 2022, 6:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP33-061022 MULTAN: October 06 - A man is manually sewing to make a woven quilt on his roadside setup for upcoming winter as the demand for woolies and quilts increase especially in the central andnorthern areas of the country where the mercury drop in minus . APP APP33-061022 MULTAN