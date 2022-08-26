PhotosPhoto Feature A man is buying an imported sports bicycle at Neela Gaband Cycle Market in provincial capital city after the announcement of lifting imposed ban on imported items by government Fri, 26 Aug 2022, 8:50 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP38-260822 LAHORE August 26- A man is buying an imported sports bicycle at Neela Gaband Cycle Market in provincial capital city after the announcement of lifting imposed ban on imported items by government. APP Photo by Amir khan APP38-260822 LAHORE