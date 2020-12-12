Home Photos Feature Photos A man is busy in roasting grams at his shops outside Jhang... PhotosFeature Photos A man is busy in roasting grams at his shops outside Jhang Bazaar at Rajbah Road Sat, 12 Dec 2020, 7:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-121220 FAISALABAD: December 12 - A man is busy in roasting grams at his shops outside Jhang Bazaar at Rajbah Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP08-121220 ALSO READ Shopkeepers busy in cutting fishes to sell them to the customers at Jhang Bazaar as fish is at high demand during winter due to increase in cold RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Shopkeepers busy in cutting fishes to sell them to the customers at Jhang Bazaar as fish is at high demand during winter due to... An elderly person smoking Huqqa while roasting grams at his roadside setup FAISALABAD: June 24 – People thronged at Jhang Bazaar for shopping without adopting preventive measures against corona pandemic. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem