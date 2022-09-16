A Malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations

A Malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations
APP105-150922 LAHORE: September 15 - A Malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP
A Malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations
APP105-150922 LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR