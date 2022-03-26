A Malang blowing traditional instrument at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations

APP51-260322 LAHORE: MARCH 26 - A Malang blowing traditional instrument at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP50-260322 LAHORE: MARCH 26 – Malang Performing dhamal at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP52-260322 LAHORE: MARCH 26 – Malang offering dua at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP53-260322 LAHORE: March 26-A female devotee burning the clay lamp at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally led by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh passes through Sharah-e-Faisal on the occasion of Pakistan Day celebrations.

Students viewing photos during photo exhibition in connection of Pakistan Day celebrations in Ghalib Library at Jinnah Hall organized by Sargodha Arts Council

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Rana Mahmood Al Hassan, along with Chamber of Commerce President Mian Imran Akbar members are cutting cake on the eve of Pakistan Day celebrations

Pakistan national flags installed along the roadside in preparation of Pakistan Day celebrations

A view of Jamia Masjid Nawarni decorated with colorful lights at Muslim Road in Samanabad with connection of Shab Miraj (SAWW) celebrations.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Qasim Suri, addressing the media persons during the 74th Foundation Day Celebrations of Pakistan Red Crescent Society" at Pakistan Red Crescent Society, NHQ

A large number of people watching traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Dargha Mian Shahul Muhammad Kalhoro during annual urs celebrations

Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Dargha Mian Shahul Muhammad Kalhoro during annual urs celebrations

Christian community cutting cake in connection with forthcoming Christmas celebrations

Christian family selecting and purchasing different items at Saddar Bohri Bazaar in connection with Christmas celebrations

An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations

A large number of people participating in a rally during the celebrations of Sindhi Ajrak Topi Culture Day

