PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A Malang blowing traditional instrument at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations Sat, 26 Mar 2022, 10:15 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP51-260322 LAHORE: MARCH 26 - A Malang blowing traditional instrument at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP51-260322 LAHORE: APP50-260322 LAHORE: MARCH 26 – Malang Performing dhamal at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP52-260322 LAHORE: MARCH 26 – Malang offering dua at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP53-260322 LAHORE: March 26-A female devotee burning the clay lamp at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 434th birth anniversary celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari