Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of women waiting for free rations at the local... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of women waiting for free rations at the local factory, without following COVID-19 SOPs Fri, 30 Apr 2021, 10:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-300421 FAISALABAD: April 30 - A large number of women waiting for free rations at the local factory, without following COVID-19 SOPs. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ A worker busy in preparing vermicelli at his local factory RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SMD and SDPO ensuring the closure of market at 6pm in the city regarding COVID-19 SOP’s A worker busy in preparing vermicelli at his local factory Dr Qibla seeks Ulema’s assistance to enforce COVID-19 SOPs