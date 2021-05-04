Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of women standing in long queue to purchase sugar... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of women standing in long queue to purchase sugar on subsidized rates at a Ramzan Bazaar in Faisalabad Tue, 4 May 2021, 9:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-040521 FAISALABAD:-MAY 04, 2021- A large number of women standing in long queue to purchase sugar on subsidized rates at a Ramzan Bazaar in Faisalabad-APP Photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ People purchasing vegetables on subsidized rates in a Sasta Ramzan Bazaar established at Wahdat Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People in Ramzan Sasta Bazaar sitting on chairs to buy sugar according to SOPs in Shadman Bazaar People purchasing vegetables on subsidized rates in a Sasta Ramzan Bazaar established at Wahdat Road People purchasing vegetables on subsidized rates in a Sasta Ramzan Bazaar established at Wahdat Road