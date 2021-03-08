A large number of women participating in a rally on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club
APP80-080321 SUKKUR: March 08  A large number of women participating in a rally on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP82-080321
SUKKUR: March 08  A large number of women participating in function on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP81-080321
SUKKUR: March 08  A large number of women participating in function on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Gypsy woman busy in preparing clay stove in front of her hut as world celebrates International Womens Day at Makki Shah area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR