APP80-080321 SUKKUR: March 08 A large number of women participating in a rally on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

APP82-080321SUKKUR: March 08 A large number of women participating in function on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

APP81-080321SUKKUR: March 08 A large number of women participating in function on the eve of International Womens Day outside Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

Gypsy woman busy in preparing clay stove in front of her hut as world celebrates International Womens Day at Makki Shah area

Bilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi late, speaking in an event held to honour her on the occasion of International Women's Day

Participants displaying placards as ladies from all walks of life participating in a rally (Aurat March) to mark International Womens Day from Lahore Press

Women participating in rally to mark International Womens Day outside Press Club