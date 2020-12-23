Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of seized vehicles parked in an open area in... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of seized vehicles parked in an open area in a miserable condition at Samanabad Police Station and needs the attention of concerned authorities Wed, 23 Dec 2020, 6:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-231220 FAISALABAD: December 23 - A large number of seized vehicles parked in an open area in a miserable condition at Samanabad Police Station and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP17-231220