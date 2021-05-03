Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing clothes from vendor at Urdu Bazar Mon, 3 May 2021, 11:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-030521 SARGODHA: May 03 - A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing clothes from vendor at Urdu Bazar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ALSO READ People are gather to collect traditional softdrink for their iftar in front of Imperial Market in Rawalpindi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people in the market as vendors setup mobile phones accessories outside sealed Saddar mobile shops People are gather to collect traditional softdrink for their iftar in front of Imperial Market in Rawalpindi A deserted look of Jail Road due to smart lock down as COVID-19 SOPs