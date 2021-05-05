A large number of people standing in queues outside Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP08-050521 FAISALABAD: May 05 - A large number of people standing in queues outside Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

