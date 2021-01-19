Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on control rate arranged by the City District Government at Resala Road Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 8:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-190121 HYDERABAD: January 19 – A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on control rate arranged by the City District Government at Resala Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Labourers busy in filling coal new zig zag technology under the guidelines of City District Government to protect from smog at kiln RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in filling coal new zig zag technology under the guidelines of City District Government to protect from smog at kiln People busy in purchasing flour bags on the control rate from delivery truck arranged by the city district government at Ghanta Ghar Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour bags displayed in a delivery Suzuki on government controlled rates at Latifabad