Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase daily... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase daily commodities from a delivery truck at Ramzan Sasta Bazaar setup at G-7/1 Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 4:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email ALSO READ Labourers busy in contractions work of a bridge for pedestrians at G-7/1 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people purchasing vegetables and fruits at Ramzan Sasta Bazaar setup at G-7/1 Labourers busy in contractions work of a bridge for pedestrians at G-7/1 A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in...