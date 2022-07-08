PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people selecting and purchasing sacrificial animals at Shahpur Kanjran Animal Market for upcoming Eid ul-Azha. Fri, 8 Jul 2022, 7:13 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP45-080722 LAHORE: July 08 - A large number of people selecting and purchasing sacrificial animals at Shahpur Kanjran Animal Market for upcoming Eid ul-Azha. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP45-080722 LAHORE: APP46-080722 LAHORE: July 08 – A vendor displaying and selling the decoration stuff of sacrificial animals to attract customers in a local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Azha. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari