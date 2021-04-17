A large number of people purchasing sugar on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad
APP25-170421 RAWALPINDI: April 17  A large number of people purchasing sugar on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP26-170421
RAWALPINDI: April 17  A large number of people purchasing sugar on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Markazi Jamia Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR