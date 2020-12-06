A large number of people purchasing a vegetables at Weekly Sunday Bazar Aapbara
APP03-061220 ISLAMABAD: December 06 - A large number of people purchasing a vegetables at Weekly Sunday Bazar Aapbara. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP03-061220

ALSO READ  A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing second hand warm clothes from vendor at Weekly Sunday Bazar Aapbara

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR