Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people purchasing a vegetables at Weekly Sunday Bazar... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people purchasing a vegetables at Weekly Sunday Bazar Aapbara Sun, 6 Dec 2020, 4:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-061220 ISLAMABAD: December 06 - A large number of people purchasing a vegetables at Weekly Sunday Bazar Aapbara. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-061220 ALSO READ A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing second hand warm clothes from vendor at Weekly Sunday Bazar Aapbara RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing second hand warm clothes from vendor at Weekly Sunday Bazar Aapbara