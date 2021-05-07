Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people participating in Al-Quds Rally after Jumma-tu-Wida the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people participating in Al-Quds Rally after Jumma-tu-Wida the last Friday of Holy Month of Ramazan at Jammia Masjid Fri, 7 May 2021, 7:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-070621 SKARDU: May 07 - A large number of people participating in Al-Quds Rally after Jumma-tu-Wida the last Friday of Holy Month of Ramazan at Jammia Masjid. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP31-070621ri ALSO READ A large number of people participating in Al-Quds rally after Jumma-tu-Wida (last Friday) of Holy Month of Ramazan at M.A Jinnah Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people participating in Al-Quds rally after Jumma-tu-Wida (last Friday) of Holy Month of Ramazan at M.A Jinnah Road A large number of faithful offering dua after Jummatul Wida prayers during Holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida prayers during holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid Paid Advertisements