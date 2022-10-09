PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people participated in Dawat-e- Islami rally at University Road on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Sun, 9 Oct 2022, 8:27 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP40-091022 KARACHI: October 09 – A large number of people participated in Dawat-e- Islami rally at University Road on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). APP APP40-091022 KARACHI: APP39-091022 KARACHI: October 09 – Children participated in rally at Kalaboard Malir on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). APP