APP40-091022 KARACHI: October 09 – A large number of people participated in Dawat-e- Islami rally at University Road on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). APP
APP39-091022 KARACHI: October 09 – Children participated in rally at Kalaboard Malir on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). APP

