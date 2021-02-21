Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people enjoying a ride on boat in Indus...PhotosFeature PhotosA large number of people enjoying a ride on boat in Indus River near Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Bridge Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 8:27 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-219221 CHACHRAN SHARIF: February 21 - A large number of people enjoying a ride on boat in Indus River near Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Bridge. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ Labourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowkA family enjoying a ride on boat in Rawal LakeA worker busy in paint a bridge at 6th Avenue Road