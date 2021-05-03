A large number of people busy in shopping without following SOPs at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping
APP13-030521 LARKANA: May 03  A large number of people busy in shopping without following SOPs at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

