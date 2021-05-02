Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people busy in purchasing vegetables at Sunday Bazaar PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people busy in purchasing vegetables at Sunday Bazaar Sun, 2 May 2021, 8:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-020521 ISLAMABAD: May 02 - A large number of people busy in purchasing vegetables at Sunday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ A labourer busy in offloading heavy bags of vegetables from a delivery truck RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labourer busy in offloading heavy bags of vegetables from a delivery truck A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad Labourers offloading fruits and vegetables from a truck at Fruit and Vegetable market