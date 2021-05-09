Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people boarding on train at Railway Station to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people boarding on train at Railway Station to departure for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones Sun, 9 May 2021, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-090521 HYDERABAD: May 09 A large number of people boarding on train at Railway Station to departure for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones. APP photo by Akram Ali APP22-090521 APP23-090521 ALSO READ Tailors busy in stitching clothes for customers in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People waiting train at Railway Station to proceed their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones People boarding on train at Kot Lakhpat to proceed to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from setup in front of closed shops Paid Advertisements