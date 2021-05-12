Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people boarding on Rehman Baba Express train at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people boarding on Rehman Baba Express train at Railway Station depart to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr Wed, 12 May 2021, 6:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-120521 HYDERABAD: May 12 A large number of people boarding on Rehman Baba Express train at Railway Station depart to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP10-120521 ALSO READ Passengers boarding on train at Rawalpindi Railways Station to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People waiting for train at Railway Station to leave for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones Lahore Railways Station as passengers arrives to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones Pakistan Railway staff checking temperature of passengers before departure at Lahore Station to depart their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones Paid Advertisements