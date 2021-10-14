PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar Thu, 14 Oct 2021, 10:43 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP92-101021 LAHORE: October 14 - A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP92-101021 LAHORE: APP93-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP94-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – A Malang (devotee) performing dhamal (sufi dance) at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP97-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – Devotees lighting candles and earthen lamps at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP95-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – Devotees lighting candles and earthen lamps at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP96-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – Devotees lighting candles and earthen lamps at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari