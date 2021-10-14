A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar

A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar
APP92-101021 LAHORE: October 14 - A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP92-101021 LAHORE:
APP93-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP94-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – A Malang (devotee) performing dhamal (sufi dance) at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP97-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – Devotees lighting candles and earthen lamps at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP95-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – Devotees lighting candles and earthen lamps at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP96-101021 LAHORE: October 14 – Devotees lighting candles and earthen lamps at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir during the 398th Urs celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Visitors viewing the displayed Islamic Books during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

Visitors viewing the displayed Islamic Books during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

DC Muhammad Asghar Joya addressing Serat Conference in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Lari Adda

DC Muhammad Asghar Joya addressing Serat Conference in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Lari Adda

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

Students busy in calligraphy during the competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council in the city of textile manufacturing hub

Students busy in calligraphy during the competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council in...

A large number of people visiting Safari Park with their families

A large number of visitors, with kids at Safari Park to see the lions

A large number of people along with security personnel proceeding the coffin of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan to offer the funeral prayer at the premises of Faisal Masjid

A large number of people along with security personnel proceeding the coffin of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan to offer the funeral prayer at the...

A large number of commuters on Faisal Avenue as people going to attend the Funeral prayer of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan at Faisal Masjid

Unprecedented scenes as hundreds of people move towards the Faisal Mosque to attend the Funeral prayer of Pakistan’s top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer...

People busy in selecting used books from a roadside setup at Mall Road

People busy in selecting used books from a roadside setup at Mall Road

People participating in a rally to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations at Shaheen Chowk

People participating in a rally to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations at Shaheen Chowk

A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase wheat flour bags on subsidized rates at Model Bazaar Jhang Road

A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase wheat flour bags on subsidized rates at Model Bazaar Jhang Road

A large number of people attending a rally organized by a religious group to welcome the month of Rabiul Awwal at Mughalpura

A large number of people attending a rally organized by a religious group to welcome the month of Rabiul Awwal at Mughalpura

Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake

Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake