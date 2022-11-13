PhotosPhoto Feature A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium Sun, 13 Nov 2022, 6:11 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP10-131122 FAISALABAD: November 13 - A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium. APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD APP10-131122 FAISALABAD: APP11-131122 FAISALABAD: November 13 – A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium. APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD APP12-131122 GILGIT: November 13 – People watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England on big screen at City Park. APP/AHS/IQJ/TZD