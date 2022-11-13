A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium

A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium
APP10-131122 FAISALABAD: November 13 - A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium. APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD
A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium
APP10-131122 FAISALABAD:
A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium
APP11-131122 FAISALABAD: November 13 – A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium. APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD
A large number of people are watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England teams on a big screen at Iqbal Stadium
APP12-131122 GILGIT: November 13 – People watching T20 World Cup final cricket match played between Pakistan and England on big screen at City Park. APP/AHS/IQJ/TZD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR