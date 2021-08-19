PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of mourners with Tazia attending the the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident Thu, 19 Aug 2021, 10:30 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP43-190821 HYDERABAD: August 19 A large number of mourners with Tazia attending the the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Akram Ali