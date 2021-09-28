A large number of mourners oozing themselves with chains and knives during the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

APP25-280921 LARKANA: September 28 - A large number of mourners oozing themselves with chains and knives during the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP26-280921 LARKANA: September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP27-280921 LARKANA: September 28 – A large number of mourners beating themselves during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)

ADC Headquarter Arshad Ahmad Watto monitoring the route of Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A mourner is selecting and purchasing knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram

RAWALPINDI: October 08 - A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

RAWALPINDI: October 08 - A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

LAHORE: October 08  A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) ), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: October 08  A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) ), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: October 08  A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: October 08  Security personnel checking the mourners as large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW) in Karbala. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

