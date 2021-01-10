Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of motorcycles parked at Katchery Bazaar depicts that there... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of motorcycles parked at Katchery Bazaar depicts that there is great hustle and bustle in business activities in downtown area of Faisalabad despite second wave of coronavirus pandemic Sun, 10 Jan 2021, 10:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-100121 FAISALABAD: January 10 - A large number of motorcycles parked at Katchery Bazaar depicts that there is great hustle and bustle in business activities in downtown area of Faisalabad despite second wave of coronavirus pandemic. APP photo by Muhammafd Waseem APP28-100121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children enjoying playing with used tyres of motorcycles LAHORE: October 29 – Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar witnesses the MoU singing between Excise and Taxation and Radio and Telecommunications Corporation regarding... HYDERABAD: September 07 A large number of camels at Tando Jam Area. APP photo by Farhan Khan