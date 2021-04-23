Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid Fri, 23 Apr 2021, 7:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-230421 MULTAN: April 23 - A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP38-230421MULTAN: April 23 – A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP39-230421MULTAN: April 23 – A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP40-230421MULTAN: April 23 – A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ Vendor preparing traditional breakfast for Sehri at Fawara Chowk during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Grand Masjid A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers at Chiragh Shah Madarasa during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of faithful offering second Friday prayers at Faisal Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak