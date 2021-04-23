A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Bahria Town Masjid
APP27-230421 LAHORE: April 23 - A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Bahria Town Masjid. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Woman purchasing fruits from roadside vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR