PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of children participating in procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Tue, 19 Oct 2021, 7:45 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP16-191021 SARGODHA: October19 A large number of children participating in procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP16-191021 SARGODHA: APP17-191021 SARGODHA: October 19 A large number of people participating in procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood