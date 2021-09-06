A lady is returning back after purchasing two bags of flour on subsidized rate from a Mobile Atta Shop by ignoring anti corona SOPs

APP04-060921 FAISALABAD: September 06 - A lady is returning back after purchasing two bags of flour on subsidized rate from a Mobile Atta Shop by ignoring anti corona SOPs. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: September 06 – Women in queue to purchase flour on subsidized rate from a Mobile Atta Shop by ignoring anti corona SOPs. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

