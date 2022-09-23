A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school boy during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city

A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school boy during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city
APP19-230922 LAHORE: September 23-A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school boy during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city. APP
A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school boy during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city
APP19-230922 LAHORE
A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school boy during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city
APP20-230922 LAHORE: September 23-A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school girl during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR