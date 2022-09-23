PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school boy during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city Fri, 23 Sep 2022, 5:22 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP19-230922 LAHORE: September 23-A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school boy during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city. APP APP19-230922 LAHORE APP20-230922 LAHORE: September 23-A lady health worker administering vaccine for Corona virus to a school girl during a campaign to vaccinate 5 to 12 years children at Shama Road, Sumanabad in Provincial Capital city. APP