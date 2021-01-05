Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer wearing a plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced... PhotosFeature Photos A labourer wearing a plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced in the twin cities at Rawal Road Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 6:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-050121 RAWALPINDI: January 05 - A labourer wearing a plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced in the twin cities at Rawal Road. APP photo Abid Zia APP08-050121 ALSO READ Labourer busy in unloading tomato from delivery truck at vegetable market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of overloaded van at Larkana-Sehwan Road People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south... Labourer busy in unloading tomato from delivery truck at vegetable market