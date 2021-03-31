A labourer enjoying a nap over the onion filled bags during his learn business time at Fruit and Vegetable Market
APP50-310321 LAHORE: March 31 - A labourer enjoying a nap over the onion filled bags during his learn business time at Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP50-310321

ALSO READ  A large number of people throng to Ring Road animal market for purchasing without adopting precautionary measures and social distancing to control the spread of corona virus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR