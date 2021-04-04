Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer drilling for water as a group of children watching the... PhotosFeature Photos A labourer drilling for water as a group of children watching the process Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 5:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-040421 ISLAMABAD: April 04 A labourer drilling for water as a group of children watching the process. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP22-040421 ALSO READ A labourer family preparing raw bricks at a kiln RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labourer family preparing raw bricks at a kiln A labourer paints the body of a delivery at his workplace at Pirwadai area A labourer loading potato filled bags on a delivery truck at Vegetable Market